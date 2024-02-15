Artwork from Lee school children available to dress up your ride

Decorative tags designed by fifth graders in the Lee County School District and made for the front of vehicles are now available for purchase with proceeds going to benefit art classes.

The Lee County Tax Collector and the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools have opened an online ordering portal LeeTC.com/Kids-Tag-Art/2023-24. The portal features 3,460 student designs from 42 different schools.

All proceeds from the sales go back to participating art teachers to purchase supplies and introduce new techniques, like 3D art, to their students.

1 of 4 — Skyline Elementary.jpg Designs from Lee County School District's Award of Distinction Winners at Skyline Elementary, Amanecer Elementary, Pinewoods Elementary and Allen Park Elementary and other schools are now available for purchase with proceeds going back to the art teachers for supplies and lessons. The designs are turned into decorative tags that can be placed on the front of a vehicle or on a bike. Key fobs, mouse pads and mugs are also available. There are 3,460 student designs from 42 different schools available via online ordering portal LeeTC.com/Kids-Tag-Art/2023-24 Lee County School District / Special to WGCU

Kids Tag Art was started in Lee County in 2016 and inspires fifth grade students to design their own license plates fashioned after Florida’s specialty plate program.

Students learn how these license plates support deserving causes, like environmental protection, health initiatives and public education.

Their designs are turned into decorative tags that can be placed on the front of a vehicle or on a bike. Key fobs, mouse pads and mugs are also available.

Since the program’s inception, more than $200,000 have been raised and given to participating art teachers in Lee County.

The Philanthropist Sponsor for Kids Tag Art is Suncoast Credit Union. Other sponsors include Lee County Electric Co-op, Edison Bank/Bank of the Islands, Grant Street Group, First Horizon, Dprint, JP Morgan, and The Community Foundation.

