Prescribed burn planned Monday at Lake O's Steamboat Marsh

The South Florida Water Management District and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission plan to conduct a prescribed burn of up to 12,000 acres in Glades County on Monday weather conditions permitting.

The burn unit is in Lake Okeechobee, Steamboat Marsh, and is north of Moore Haven and about 2.5 miles south of Lakeport.

Smoke may be visible in the area of the burn as identified in the accompanying map.

All prescribed burns are subject to being postponed or canceled.

Prescribed burns are important to protect conservation lands from uncontrolled wildfires while supporting the health of South Florida's ecosystems. The South Florida Water Management District routinely conducts prescribed burns to maintain the health and ecological function of natural areas and to help manage certain invasive vegetation for the benefit of native plants and wildlife.

For more information, please contact Libby Pigman via phone at 863-697-9922 or via email at epigman@sfwmd.gov.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.