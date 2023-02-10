Two Lee wastewater projects part of $240M funding announcement

Wastewater projects with more than $10 million in Lehigh Acres and North Fort Myers are part of $240 million awarded Friday though a state Wastewater Grant Program.

The grants for 36 wastewater infrastructure projects are being planned to help reduce nutrients in Florida’s waterways. Awarded projects include advanced wastewater treatment upgrades and septic to sewer projects that will eliminate nearly 20,000 septic tanks. A list of all projects selected for funding for FY 2022–23 can be found here.

The Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Wastewater Grant Program helps fund wastewater infrastructure projects that construct, upgrade, or expand wastewater treatment facilities to provide advanced waste treatment and projects to upgrade or convert traditional septic systems.

All projects will reduce nutrient pollution to Florida’s waterways. The Wastewater Grant Program was established in the Clean Waterways Act signed in 2021 and prioritizes projects in basin management action plans, restoration plan areas, and rural areas of opportunity. The program requires at least a 50% match, which may be waived by DEP for rural areas of opportunity.

On January 10, Governor DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-06 to further advance the protection of Florida’s environment and water quality and continue the historic momentum achieved over the Governor’s first term. The Executive Order directs strategic action with a focus on accountability, sound science, progress, and collaboration and includes a proposed $3.5 billion investment over four years for Everglades restoration and protection of our water resources including through the Wastewater Grant Program, surpassing the historic investments of the past four years and making it the highest level of funding in Florida’s history. This includes expanding the Wastewater Grant Program eligibility to address additional sources of nutrient contribution.

