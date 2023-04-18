Caloosahatchee project awarded $1.1M to target algal blooms

A Southwest Florida project is getting $1.06 million to target harmful algal blooms.

The funds, announced Tuesday by the governor's office, listed a total of more than $13.6 million for 10 projects that use innovative technologies and short-term solutions to aid in the prevention, cleanup and mitigation of harmful algal blooms.

That list included $1,069,382 for the Caloosahatchee Estuary & Estero Bay Nutrient Prevention Demonstration Project, described as a protection project and administered by the Storm Drain Protection Act of 2022.

Further details on the Caloosahatchee project were not immediately available.

The state's Blue-Green Algae Task Force, created to address the issue of recurring algal blooms, recommended investment in a diverse portfolio of innovative technologies to detect, prevent, clean up and mitigate harmful algal blooms in a cost-effective, environmentally safe way.

Braun, Michael /

“In addition to our record investment in water quality projects to reduce nutrient loading at its source, my administration has secured dedicated funding to deploy innovative technologies to address algal blooms,” Governor Ron DeSantis said . “These projects will help identify new ways to treat, predict and respond to blue-green algal blooms, protecting our environment and our economy.”

The Innovative Technology Grant Program in the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) facilitates the allocation of this funding and has further engaged with the Blue-Green Algae Task Force to ensure the program is optimizing its evaluation and successes.

“We all look forward to a future when harmful algal bloom events are less frequent and have a diminishing impact on our communities,” said DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “To achieve this goal we know we must continue our investments in long-term water quality projects along with continued research and development of science-based mitigation and control technologies. With the continued support of Governor DeSantis and our lawmakers, I am confident that we will rise to this important challenge.”

