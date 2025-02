Big Cypress NP amends temporary area closure for Boundary Phase 1 prescribed fire 

Big Cypress National Preserve has re-issued a temporary closure during prescribed fire activity beginning Tuesday.

Closure includes all areas and trails within the treatment perimeter, however, due to changes in weather and environmental conditions, the previously planned Boundary Prescribed Fire Phase 1 treatment perimeter has been amended.

During the closure all recreational use including off-road vehicles, airboats, hiking, camping, hunting and commercial activities are prohibited in the designated areas.

Prescribed fire is a carefully planned fire that uses fire science and specific environmental conditions to meet management goals for the preserve. A prescribed fire is one of Big Cypress’s best tools to help create a mosaic of diverse habitats, manage for our endangered species, and reduce the threat of a destructive wildfire.

Please refer to the accompanying provided map and area description, temporary closures include the following areas:

All areas within the perimeter of Phase 1



Red Bird Lane



Red Bird Return



Z4 Need Name 4



Z4 Need Name 5



Z4 Need Name 18



The following adjacent areas will remain open:



Private lands in the designated area; residents should use caution and notify the Fire Duty Officer of entry by calling 561-923-5228.

Fire personnel anticipate three-to-five days of ignition operations and typically determine an area safe for reentry two-to-four days after ignitions are complete.

Big Cypress Fire and Aviation will make a determination after ignitions are complete on when to lift the closure.

The public will be advised of the implementation and subsequent termination of this closure by web alert, and by the posting of signs in the appropriate areas. If a longer closure is required, due to additional fire activity, an additional press release will be issued immediately.

