Sea turtle nest counts for 2024: lower numbers for some species, solid, record numbers for others

FWC Note: C. caretta = Loggerhead; C. mydas = Green turtle; and D. coriacea = Leatherback.

N = Nest (when a turtle emerges and lays eggs)

NNE = Non-nesting emergence (when a turtle emerges [so there is a track on the beach] but then for some reason she changes her mind and does not lay a clutch [nest])

Braun, Michael

The Florida Fish and Wildlife's Research Bulletin for February reports that 2024 nesting numbers for sea turtles were no surprise, recording lower numbers for some species but also posting solid and record-breaking counts for other species.

The counts are the result of the Florida Index Nesting Beach Survey which records sea turtle nest counts on a standardized set of index beaches. Researchers use the annual survey to determine nesting trends.

Florida’s finalized 2024 sea turtle nesting numbers showed the following results:



Green Turtles: 14,308 (lower this year, but no surprise after the previous year's record)



Loggerheads: 110,122 (a solid season)



Leatherbacks: 1,799 (another good year—and record-breaking on the Gulf Coast)



Kemp’s Ridleys: 34 (a new Florida record)

Since 1989, the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI) has coordinated the Index Nesting Beach Survey (INBS), a detailed sea turtle nesting-trend monitoring program conducted in conjunction with the Statewide Nesting Beach Survey. The index survey uses a standardized data-collection protocol to measure seasonal nesting and allow accurate comparisons between beaches and between years.

Consistent effort by location, fixed dates, and specialized annual training of beach surveyors make the index program suited to these trend assessments. Approximately 30 percent of Florida's beach length is surveyed following the index-survey protocol.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.