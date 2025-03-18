U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reopens public comment for monarch butterfly Endangered Species Act listing proposal

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is reopening the public comment period for a proposed rule to list the monarch butterfly as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act.

The proposed rule includes species-specific protections and flexibilities to encourage conservation of the butterfly under section 4(d) of the ESA. The comment period will be reopened for 60 days, until May 19, 2025, to give all interested parties an additional opportunity to comment on the proposed rule, which was published on December 12, 2024.

Information about how to submit comments can be found on regulations.gov by searching for docket number FWS-R3-ES-2024-0137.

Comments that were previously submitted do not need to be resubmitted as they are already incorporated into the public record and will be fully considered in the final listing determination.

Public comments are an integral part of the ESA listing determination process, and the Service recognizes the complexity of the information requested for public comment in the proposed rule. By reopening the public comment period, the agency is ensuring everyone has a chance to share information relevant to the conservation status of the species, including the associated 4(d) rule and proposed critical habitat designation.

The reopening of the public comment period for the monarch butterfly will publish in the Federal Register Reading Room today. A reopened 60-day comment period will open on March 19, 2025, and will close on May 19, 2025.

Everyone can play a role in saving the monarch butterfly. Because of the species’ general habitat use and wide distribution, all sectors of society have an opportunity to participate in a broad range of conservation efforts throughout the butterfly’s range.

You can learn more about the monarch butterfly, the monarch listing proposal, and how to help conserve monarch butterflies at fws.gov/monarch.

