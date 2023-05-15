Lane closures planned this week for Sanibel Causeway restoration

As a part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Emergency Restoration of the Sanibel Causeway, crews will continue work this week on McGregor Boulevard and the causeway from Port Comfort Road to Sanibel Island setting up intermittent lane closures.

The lane closure for Monday and Tuesday this week on McGregor Boulevard are for crews to collect underground data.

Monday, May 15, from 7 – 11 a.m., motorists should expect the eastbound outside lane closed just west of Port Comfort Road.



Monday, May 15 from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. motorists should expect the westbound outside lane closed just west of Port Comfort Road.



Tuesday, May 16 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. motorists should expect the eastbound outside lane and shoulder closed from the toll plaza to 3,500’ east, and just west of Port Comfort Road.

The causeway islands surrounding the temporary roadway are an active work zone and are currently closed for public access.

Many oversized vehicles are crossing the causeway to assist with recovery efforts on the island. Please be patient as travel may be slower than usual and motorists are reminded of a posted 20 mph speed limit.

