Finding peace in troubled times: International day to combat islamophobia takes place during Ramadan

“This is a very stressful time to be living in Florida as a religious minority, and it’s worth reflecting on what is happening during this time of spiritual connection.”

That’s according to Wilfredo Amr Ruiz, communications director for CAIR-Florida. This year’s Ramadan, which runs through March 29, coincides with International Combat Islamophobia Day on March 15. Ruiz shares how this period of spiritual reflection couldn’t come at a more crucial time.

“I believe Ramadan allows the community to better weather the storm of Islamophobia we have been experiencing over the past year. Fasting and prayer during Ramadan bring peace of mind and spirit, while increasing patience, which is so necessary in the times we’re living,” Ruiz said.

These times, as Ruiz describes them, are increasingly difficult for some Muslims in Florida. Data compiled by his organization reveals a troubling statistic.

"In the past year, we saw a 22% increase in Islamophobic civil rights complaints to our office," Ruiz said. CAIR offices received 8,658 complaints nationwide in 2024, the highest number since the organization’s first civil rights report was published in 1996.

One case stands out among the documented incidents.

“We had a dentist who spent five consecutive minutes yelling at a woman wearing a hijab, her two daughters who were also wearing hijabs, and her husband, telling them, 'Get the f--- out of my country. [I'll] kill you all.'”

The aftermath was equally disturbing.

“When the police arrived, they didn’t want to press charges, claiming it was freedom of speech. It took weeks of our legal team engaging with the state attorney to finally get an arrest,” Ruiz said.

In spite of these challenges—or perhaps because of them—Ramadan has gained even greater significance. For Ruiz, education remains the most powerful tool against prejudice.

“A lot is on us, on the Muslim community. We need to educate the community, but the community needs be open to hear who Muslims are [and] what are their contributions,” he said.

Ruiz reflects on his time in the U.S. Navy, where he earned the Navy Achievement Medal in 1997 and later, attended the Navy Chaplain School.

As another day of Ramadan concludes, Southwest Florida’s Muslim community continues their practice of spiritual sustenance and civic strength. For Ruiz and the thousands he represents, fasting and prayer not only strengthen their faith but also their will to preserve America’s promise of religious freedom.