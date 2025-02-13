Plantings at Sanibel's Lighthouse Beach to help stabilize the area

City of Sanibel Department of Natural Resources / WGCU A team from the City of Sanibel Department of Natural Resources helped plant some of the approximately 29,000 plants of a variety of species that are being placed on Lighthouse Beach, strengthening the beach with their root systems.

The City of Sanibel's Natural Resources Department has been preparing for the final phase of the Lighthouse Beach renourishment project by getting ready to plant nearly 30,000 pieces of dune vegetation.

Yesterday, a team was out sorting, measuring, and preparing the area for plantings. The prepared area started to receive the plantings on Thursday.

All of the native plants being used are sourced from a local grower and are 100% beach compatible.

Approximately 29,000 plants of a variety of species are being planted, strengthening the beach with their root systems.

The project is state funded and will increase the resiliency of Lighthouse Beach Park.

There are more plantings planned.

