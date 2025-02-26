Deadline for derelict boat and debris removal approaching

The deadline to request removal of derelict boats and other waterway-debris caused by October’s Hurricane Milton is approaching early next month.

Milton caused widespread flooding and some $34 billion in damages after making landfall near Siesta Key.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is wrapping up the waterway- debris clean-up. March 7 is the deadline for those impacted in Sarasota, Charlotte, Glades and Lee counties to notify the state.

To request waterway-debris removal call 850-366-6007 or go to https://florida debris cleanup.com

