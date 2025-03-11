© 2025 WGCU News
'Elevate Florida' program to be held on Marco Island on March 19

WGCU
Published March 11, 2025 at 4:11 PM EDT
The Florida Department of Emergency Management is providing information and assistance on “Elevate Florida” for Marco Island residents on March 19.

The program is designed to protect homes and communities by reducing damage caused by natural disasters and flooding.

Property owners who are interested in applying for assistance to elevate their homes, can attend the session between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Fire Station 50 on San Marco Road.

Full presentations will take place at noon and 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.FloridaDisaster.org/ElevateFlorida.

