© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

On second anniversary of Russian invasion, Naples woman describes her flight from Ukraine

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published February 21, 2024 at 12:50 PM EST
Olga Aleksandrova and Annie, a dog the former Ukrainian resident cares for the Naples Humane Society. Annie is available for adoption.
Courtesy Olga Aleksandrova
Olga Aleksandrova and Annie

Olga Aleksandrova was living in Kharkiv, Ukraine, when Vladimir Putin’s Russian forces attacked her city. It was February 24, 2022, almost exactly 2 years ago.

She made her way to Naples, and now works at the Naples Humane Society.

Click on the blue "listen " oval above, to hear her audio postcard.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Top Story Collier CountyHumane Society NaplesUkraine Russia
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor
Related Content
  1. Will the Ukraine-Russia deal stick?
  2. Ukraine’s history and centuries-long road to independence
  3. Ukraine’s national security secretary on Putin, elections