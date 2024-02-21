On second anniversary of Russian invasion, Naples woman describes her flight from Ukraine
Olga Aleksandrova was living in Kharkiv, Ukraine, when Vladimir Putin’s Russian forces attacked her city. It was February 24, 2022, almost exactly 2 years ago.
She made her way to Naples, and now works at the Naples Humane Society.
Click on the blue "listen " oval above, to hear her audio postcard.
