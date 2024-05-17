© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FGCU Softball falls 6-0 to UF; elimination game Saturday

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published May 17, 2024 at 3:27 PM EDT

TheFlorida Gulf Coast University softball team fell to the University of Florida Gators Friday in regional College World Series action.

The Eagles will play in an elimination game at 3 p.m. Saturday. Their opponent will be announced later — either Florida Atlantic or South Carolina.

The Eagles had two hits against six for UF.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Sports WGCU NewsFGCU Athletics
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff