FGCU Softball falls 6-0 to UF; elimination game Saturday
TheFlorida Gulf Coast University softball team fell to the University of Florida Gators Friday in regional College World Series action.
The Eagles will play in an elimination game at 3 p.m. Saturday. Their opponent will be announced later — either Florida Atlantic or South Carolina.
The Eagles had two hits against six for UF.
