Road modification at Colonial Boulevard will shut lane Sunday; plans are to reduce crashes

FDOT

The intersection at Colonial Boulevard and Forum Boulevard will be modified to be a Restricted Crossing U-Turn intersection (RCUT) this week.

From Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. to Feb. 24 at 6 a.m., Colonial Boulevard will be reduced to one lane. The Florida Department of Transportation says the new design will limit opportunities for crashes and allow drivers to only navigate one direction of traffic at a time when turning on to Colonial Boulevard.

After the modified intersection opens on Monday, vehicles exiting Colonial Court and Forum Boulevard will only be able to turn right on to Colonial Boulevard. Continuing straight on Forum and Colonial Boulevard and turning left from either road on to Colonial Boulevard will not be possible following the maintenance.

