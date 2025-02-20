© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Road modification at Colonial Boulevard will shut lane Sunday; plans are to reduce crashes

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published February 20, 2025 at 2:51 PM EST
A change at Colonial and Forum boulevards will mean drivers exiting from Colonial Court onto Colonial Boulevard will only be allowed to make a right turn.
A change at Colonial and Forum boulevards will mean drivers exiting from Colonial Court onto Colonial Boulevard will only be allowed to make a right turn.
FDOT

The intersection at Colonial Boulevard and Forum Boulevard will be modified to be a Restricted Crossing U-Turn intersection (RCUT) this week.

From Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. to Feb. 24 at 6 a.m., Colonial Boulevard will be reduced to one lane. The Florida Department of Transportation says the new design will limit opportunities for crashes and allow drivers to only navigate one direction of traffic at a time when turning on to Colonial Boulevard.

After the modified intersection opens on Monday, vehicles exiting Colonial Court and Forum Boulevard will only be able to turn right on to Colonial Boulevard. Continuing straight on Forum and Colonial Boulevard and turning left from either road on to Colonial Boulevard will not be possible following the maintenance.

Transportation WGCU News
WGCU Staff
