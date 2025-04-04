Gender reveal planned after Naples Zoo 'blessed event' -- twin ring-tailed lemurs are born

PJ and twins in the grass.mp4

It's unlikely the father passed out cigars despite his baby-momma recently presenting him with two new offspring. The lack of cigar action was also likely due to the place of birth and species involved — the Naples Zoo and endangered ring-tailed lemurs.

The Naples Zoo today announced the birth of two of the endangered species, born on March 25. Parents, PJ and Julien, were genetically matched by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums cooperatively managed Species Survival Plan program.

Naples Zoo is planning a gender reveal of the new little lemurs next week. Stay tuned to the Zoo’s social media pages for an update on the twins.

New twin ring-tailed lemurs born at the Naples Zoo.

One year ago, PJ and Julien welcomed baby Velo and now they will add two more babies to their troop. The SSP is designed to maintain a healthy, genetically diverse and demographically stable population for the long-term future.

Lemurs are the most endangered mammal group in the world. Ring-tailed lemurs are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. They're hard to count, as they scatter over large areas of forest, but they've lost over 50% of their population in the past 30 years. Their biggest threat is deforestation. Fortunately, they are found in several protected areas in southern Madagascar.

PJ has been an exceptional mother, showing attentive care and nurturing to both of the new babies. Velo is taking his role as big brother well.

Guests can see this thriving troop of lemurs on Naples Zoo’s Primate Expedition Cruise.

