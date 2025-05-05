© 2025 WGCU News
What could a black bear hunt look like?

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published May 5, 2025 at 9:35 AM EDT

Florida Fish and Wildlife is in the final steps of making a recommendations either for, or against a statewide Black Bear Hunt. The last one happened a decade ago and despite the number of harvested bears being under the allotted threshold, many opponents to a hunt were outrages over the speed and tactics used to hunt bears. Ecologist Mark Barton, who also is the fundraising chair for the Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, details the concerns over the previous hunt and what he hopes to see that will ensure that a reinstated hunt doesn’t elicit the same controversies.

