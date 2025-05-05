Florida Fish and Wildlife is in the final steps of making a recommendations either for, or against a statewide Black Bear Hunt. The last one happened a decade ago and despite the number of harvested bears being under the allotted threshold, many opponents to a hunt were outrages over the speed and tactics used to hunt bears. Ecologist Mark Barton, who also is the fundraising chair for the Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, details the concerns over the previous hunt and what he hopes to see that will ensure that a reinstated hunt doesn’t elicit the same controversies.

What Could a Black Bear Hunt Look Like? | WGCU News