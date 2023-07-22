Heat advisory creeps up to Lee, Charlotte, DeSoto and northward

The heat advisory that has blanketed South Florida for much of the past two weeks has edged up into all of South Florida, coast-to-coast, including Lee, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Highlands and Hendry counties.

The National Weather Service on Saturday said the advisory would remain in effect to 7 p.m. with heat index values up to 109 expected in portions of Southwest and West Central Florida.

Many of the areas affected can count on the advisory likely remaining on Sunday and possibly into next week.

National Weather Service / WGCU

Braun, Michael /

The entire state of Florida was either under a heat advisory and/or a severe thunderstorm warning or watch for much of Saturday.

Overall, oppressive heat and humidity are expected to create widespread 105-115 degree heat indices across the Mid-South, Southeast, and Gulf Coast through early this weekend. Relief arrives by Sunday for most areas as a cold front approaches the northern Gulf Coast.

Weather news

Temperatures and heat indices will reach levels that would pose a health risk to anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Nighttime temperatures will provide very little relief.

The heat situation prompoted Lee County Transit to install two cooling stations until 4 p.m. Saturday at the Rosa Parks and Edison Mall Transfer Stations.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.