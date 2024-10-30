Encore: New guidebook "Birds of Florida" features photos & writing by Miami-based author Kirsten Hines

This episode originally aired on Sept. 25, 2024.

Miami-based photographer and author Kirsten Hines spends her life immersed in the natural world. She started off as a wildlife biologist but found herself more interested in talking pictures of the natural world than doing science with it. She has now published nine books in all, the latest of which is “Birds of Florida.” It’s a guidebook featuring 310 birds you can find in Florida, with photographs she took and brief descriptions she wrote that provide insight into the various species, and tips on where to find them. It also provides tips for aspiring birders and information about Florida's numerous habitats.

Her previous book was “Wild Florida: An Animal Odyssey”. You can hear our conversation with her about it here.

Hines also joined us on Three Song Stories earlier this year and you can find it here.

Kirsten Hines, photographer and author

Kirsten Hines / Courtesy photo. Roseate Spoonbill.

