The male Northern Cardinal is that bright red bird with the heavy red bill that often adorns Christmas cards and delights us at bird feeders stocked with sunflower seeds. Its mate is brown with tinges of red – helping to conceal her as she alone sits on the nest. Young Cardinals vary greatly in plumage ranging from dull tan to brown, with just a hint of red. When they leave the nest they have a mostly black bill that gradually changes to red over their first few months. The large bill of a Cardinal is among the best of nut-crackers – and if it gets a chance to bite a finger, it tries NOT to let go.

Cardinals seem to greet us with their loud, “What cheer!” whistles. Northern Cardinals are native to eastern North America and into the American Southwest and were long ago introduced to Hawaii and California. Today they are protected by law and enjoyed by all.