In the mid-1800s there was a massive emigration of humans from the Old World to the New World – brought on by tough economic times. It was the unemployed, the farmers, and others seeking a new life in the “promised land” of the United States. They knew little about that land except that they could start a new life. They brought with them what they could – including birds that they relied on for pest control – English Sparrows – now known as House Sparrows. Wagon trains headed west and ships doing trade around the world took cages of these sparrows. Settlers cared for them, fearing that there might not be native birds to protect their crops. The easily caught and cared for House Sparrow quickly became a “must take along” item of commerce. By the end of the century House Sparrows had spanned America and the world – not on their own -- but as “essential” protectors for crops. The emigrant birds have since adapted to the local climates of their new homes. For example, House Sparrows in Alaska and Canada are larger and darker than those in Florida and other southern areas. Both of those differences in northern House Sparrows help them survive in the colder climate of the far north.

By the end of the century there was concern that House Sparrows were negatively impacting native birds – but the concern was too late. House Sparrows were well-established. On this week’s Wild Things we’ll take a look at the House Sparrow and how it has fared as the modern world has evolved.

