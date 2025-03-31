The Northern Mockingbird is one of the most conspicuous and well-known resident birds in Florida. It is well-adapted, for urban and suburban life where landscaping includes an open mix of mowed grass, trees, and shrubs. As a result of its status as a year-round resident, its habitat preferences, conspicuous behavior, and its presence through much of North America, it is no wonder that the school children of Florida selected this species to be our State Bird.

The Northern Mockingbird's habit of raising its tail when foraging in an open habitat is likely an adaptation to deter a predator that is approaching from behind it. It's predilection for open habitats and ability and propensity to mimic vocalizations of other birds (and some mechanical sounds!) make this a species that we immediately recognize. Juveniles out of the nest differ from adults by having a spotted breast.

Mockingbirds are members of the bird family Mimidae —whose members are collectively called "mimic thrushes". Other members of the family in Florida include our Brown Thrasher and the Gray Catbird — both of which prefer much less open habitats. They too are known for their ability to mimic vocalizations of other birds, but not so eloquently as the Northern Mockingbird.

