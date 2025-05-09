© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members through
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

April 24, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7214 | 55m 41s

Holocaust survivor Zvi Solow reflects on the 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz -- and antisemitism today. A look back at Christiane's conversations with WWII resistance fighter Selma van de Perre and Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel. Zahra Joya on her mission to "give a voice to the women of Afghanistan." Jonathan Blitzer on Trump's immigration crackdowns.

Aired: 04/23/25
Extras
Watch 17:54
Amanpour and Company
NYT Reporter on Trump’s Crypto Empire: “No Precedent in Modern U.S. History”
NYT reporter David Yaffe-Bellany discusses Donald Trump's crypto firm.
Clip: S2025 E7225 | 17:54
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
May 9, 2025
Alexander Stubb; Christo Grozev; James Jones; David Yaffe-Bellany
Episode: S2025 E7225 | 55:31
Watch 17:07
Amanpour and Company
Rep. Ayanna Pressley: Detained Tufts Student Is a “Political Prisoner”
Rep. Ayanna Pressley joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7224 | 17:07
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 8, 2025
Leon Panetta; Christopher Bellito; Margaret MacMillan; Rep. Ayanna Pressley
Episode: S2025 E7224 | 55:47
Watch 17:49
Amanpour and Company
Higher Prices and Empty Shelves: The Effects of the U.S.-China Trade War
NYT reporter Ana Swanson discusses the impact of Trump's tariffs.
Clip: S2025 E7223 | 17:49
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
May 7, 2025
Sharren Haskel; Sister Nathalie Becquart; Steven Millies; Ana Swanson
Episode: S2025 E7223 | 55:46
Watch 18:07
Amanpour and Company
Catherine Coleman Flowers on the Future of Environmental Justice Under Trump
Catherine Coleman Flowers joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7222 | 18:07
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 6, 2025
Frank McKenna; Mujib Mashal; Sylvia Earle; Catherine Coleman Flowers
Episode: S2025 E7222 | 55:47
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. Federal Prosecutor: “DOJ Is Bleeding Out Its Credibility Very Quickly”
Fmr. federal prosecutor Brendan Ballou talks changes at the DOJ and other legal fights under Trump.
Clip: S2025 E7221 | 18:09
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
May 5, 2025
Marielena Hincapié; Vickie Patton; Laurie Segall; Brendan Ballou
Episode: S2025 E7221 | 55:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
May 9, 2025
Alexander Stubb; Christo Grozev; James Jones; David Yaffe-Bellany
Episode: S2025 E7225 | 55:31
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 8, 2025
Leon Panetta; Christopher Bellito; Margaret MacMillan; Rep. Ayanna Pressley
Episode: S2025 E7224 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
May 7, 2025
Sharren Haskel; Sister Nathalie Becquart; Steven Millies; Ana Swanson
Episode: S2025 E7223 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 6, 2025
Frank McKenna; Mujib Mashal; Sylvia Earle; Catherine Coleman Flowers
Episode: S2025 E7222 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
May 5, 2025
Marielena Hincapié; Vickie Patton; Laurie Segall; Brendan Ballou
Episode: S2025 E7221 | 55:46
Watch 55:19
Amanpour and Company
May 2, 2025
Jill Lepore and Timothy Garton Ash; Isobel Yeung; Elie Mystal
Episode: S2025 E7220 | 55:19
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
May 1, 2025
Oleksandr Merezhko; Dr. Samer Attar; Isabel Allende; Douglas Belkin
Episode: S2025 E7219 | 55:44
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 30, 2025
David J. Bier; Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz and Emad Shargi; Timothy Naftali
Episode: S2025 E7218 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 29, 2025
Andrew Coyne; Amos Harel; Clarisse Rosaz Shariyf; Dinaw Mengestu; Daniel Kritenbrink
Episode: S2025 E7217 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
April 28, 2025
Susan Glasser; Dennis Ross; Mary Ziegler; Perri Peltz and Matthew Bergman
Episode: S2025 E7216 | 55:46