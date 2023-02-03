Search Query
American Rescue Plan Act
Business/Economy
Moore About Business: SCORE works to help small businesses with resiliency grants
Karen Moore
The Southwest Florida SCORE chapter, located in Fort Myers, has partnered with the Lee County Economic Development Office to support the American Rescue Plan Act. Lee County has allocated funds to help small businesses with resiliency grants.
