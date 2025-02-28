Famous opera singer Luciano Pavarotti died in 2007 at the age of 71. Six months later, his widow, Nicoletta Pavarotti, established a foundation in his name to keep his memory alive and bring opera to more people, as he always tried to do. She’s in Naples this week and next for the Opera Naples Festival Under the Stars. On March 3, she’ll appear at the Wang Opera Center to share details of her life with the famed tenor.

