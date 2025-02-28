-
People in Naples are feeling a lot of civic pride about Opera Naples Festival Under the Stars. This major cultural event in the heart of Naples during the peak of tourist season is also a boon to local restaurants and shops.

Nicoletta Pavarotti to reflect on life with Luciano and her recent accomplishments during Opera Naples Festival Under the StarsFamous opera singer Luciano Pavarotti died in 2007 at the age of 71. Six months later, his widow, Nicoletta Pavarotti, established a foundation in his name to keep his memory alive and bring opera to more people, as he always tried to do. She’s in Naples this week and next for the Opera Naples Festival Under the Stars. On March 3, she’ll appear at the Wang Opera Center to share details of her life with the famed tenor.