Florida Wildlife Federation, Gulf Partnership announce $450,000 investment to accelerate Florida land conservationThe Florida Wildlife Federation is collaborating with the Partnership for Gulf Coast Land Conservation (Gulf Partnership) to provide $150,000 annually over the next three years, a total of $450,000, to support land and easement acquisitions across Florida.The partnership was announced Tuesday morning.Funding will be directed to the Gulf Partnership’s Project Assistance Fund, which helps cover critical expenses associated with conservation transactions — a crucial step in securing permanent protection for Florida’s natural and working lands.