© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Yacht Club Community Park

  • Hurricane Recovery
    Cape Coral receives key permit for Yacht Club Community Park
    WGCU Staff
    The Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued a critical permit for the Yacht Club Community Park renovation yesterday afternoon, bringing the City of Cape Coral one step closer to breaking ground on the park’s improvements.The environmental resource permit will now be sent to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), with federal approval anticipated in April 2025, barring unforeseen circumstances. Once received, the construction manager at risk will advertise the marine improvement portion of the project for construction bids, marking a significant step forward in the project.