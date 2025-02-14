The Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued a critical permit for the Yacht Club Community Park renovation yesterday afternoon, bringing the City of Cape Coral one step closer to breaking ground on the park’s improvements.The environmental resource permit will now be sent to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), with federal approval anticipated in April 2025, barring unforeseen circumstances. Once received, the construction manager at risk will advertise the marine improvement portion of the project for construction bids, marking a significant step forward in the project.