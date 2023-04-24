Tucker Carlson, Fox News 'parting ways', network confirms; Don Lemon says CNN fired him

Two major news personalities were reported let go by their respective networks Monday.

Fox News said Monday it has “agreed to part ways” with Tucker Carlson, its popular and controversial host, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network’s 2020 election reporting.

NBC News reported that Don Lemon was terminated from his anchor role at CNN Monday.

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP / Invision Don Lemon attends the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards Gala at the New York Hilton Midtown on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York. Lemon Tweeted Monday that he had been fired by CNN.

The FOX network said in a press release that the last program of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” aired Friday. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the press release from the network said.

Carlson became Fox’s most popular personality after replacing Bill O’Reilly in Fox’s prime-time lineup in 2016.

He’s also consistently drawn headline for controversial coverage, including most recently airing tapes from the Jan. 6 insurrection investigation proceedings.

NBC's report said the news on Don Lemon came after Variety published a story earlier this month on allegations that he mistreated his female colleagues over the course of his career there. And earlier this year, he faced backlash over widely criticized comments he made on-air.

Lemon announced the news on Twitter, saying he was informed by his agent that he was being terminated.

"I am stunned," Lemon wrote. "After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly."