Ballet performances at Sarasota Cuban Ballet and movie on Strauss Family scheduled this week

The Gulfcoast Studio Company of the Sarasota Cuban Ballet presents “La Primavera” in its Cattlemen Road auditorium April 11th through the 13th. “La Primavera” features contemporary and classical works that celebrate Spring, including the “Kingdom of the Shades” from “La Bayadere.”

Opera Naples screens the last of four Spring Film Festival movies at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 13th. This year’s festival focuses on the Strauss Family. Two generations of their monumental genius and the turmoil under which they worked are brought to life in a lavish eight-part British saga about one of the most talented musical families in history.

MORE INFORMATION:

“The Kingdom of the Shades” is from the full-length ballet “La Bayadère.” Ludwig Minkus composed the musical score with Marius Petipa providing the choreography. Considered his choreographic masterpiece, it remains timeless, exemplifying Petipa’s vision of classicism in its eloquence, harmony, precision, and its crystalline execution.

“La Bayadère” premiered at the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia, on February 4, 1877. “La Bayadère” tells the story of the temple dancer Nikiya, who is in love with the warrior Solor. Nikiya is poisoned by her rival and dies in Solor’s arms. Heartbroken, he falls into a delirious sleep and dreams of the Kingdom of the Shades, where he and Nikiya are reunited in eternity.

“The Kingdom of the Shades” is one of the most recognized scenes of not only the ballet itself, but of all classical repertoire - so much so that this thirty-two member corps de ballet composition, despite being extremely academic in choreographic nature, is often presented independently from the full-length work.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The Sarasota Cuban Ballet is located on the 9-acre campus of the Girls Scouts on Cattlemen Drive.

Performances are in the Sarasota Cuban Ballet auditorium at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 11, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 12 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 13. For tickets, telephone 941-365-8400 or visit https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E355876&id=48

The Opera Naples Spring Film Festival centers around composer Johann Strauss Jr. The Waltz King had to fight to become a composer. His father, who composed 300 pieces himself, told young Johann to become a banker because the life of a traveling musician was not a good career choice. However, Johann chose a career in music, composing the “The Beautiful Blue Danube” and over 500 other waltzes, polkas, dance music and operettas.

In addition, Johann’s brothers Josef and Eduard, each composed nearly 300 pieces.

British actress Anne Stallybass, who plays Johann Sr.’s wife Anna, was nominated for the British Academy Television Award for Best Actress. The cast includes Emmy-winning actors Derek Jacoby (“Anstezsa”) and Jane Seymour (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”), with glorious renditions of Strauss works by the London Symphony Orchestra.

Sunday’s screening lasts approximately 3.5 hours and includes introductory remarks by Bill Edgerton.

For tickets, telephone 239-963-9050 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36391/production/1230702.

