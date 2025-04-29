FGCU athletes with Type 1 diabetes excel

Jaci Carpenter is an FGCU senior, graduating in May with a degree in communications. She’s also a beach volleyball player for the university, competing against the top schools in the nation. She was recently named ASUN Conference Scholar Athlete of the year for her sport. And on top of all that, she’s managing Type 1 diabetes.

“Being a college athlete is very challenging. Balancing school and internships and work. And obviously the 20 hours of work that we put into our sport every week and then on top of diabetes adds kind of an extra layer. it takes a lot of time management,” said Jaci.

Jaci was diagnosed at age 7 and is familiar with the myth that people with diabetes can’t do as much athletically as their peers. But she has gone well beyond proving that wrong: She’s among the top 5 players in the history of a very competitive FGCU program.

“I can still achieve things at a high level. It takes some extra work for sure. I think that's the biggest misconception is that we can't do things or it can hold us back,” Jaci said.

Kevin Smith / WGCU Jaci Carpenter is a senior on the FGCU beach volleyball team. She was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when she was 7 years old.

Jaci is part of a program called Dexcom U, a group of college athletes who use Dexcom glucose monitors to help manage their diabetes. The athletes wear a sensor on their upper arm that sends a glucose reading to their phone or watch about every five minutes.

This allows players to take quick action even during a game or match. They can use an insulin pump, have an injection, or take some food or juice to quickly stabilize glucose levels.

Leo Giannoni is a graduate student in business at FGCU and a pitcher on the university baseball team. His diabetes diagnosis came when he was a freshman in college, so he had to learn fast how to manage the condition as an athlete. The trainers for his college team helped, he said.

"They put me on the typical insulin I'm using now, short-acting insulin. And they put me on a Dexcom, which helps me because I don't have to prick my finger to check my glucose levels. I just look at the sensor and I'm able to I'm able to kind of read my glucose levels from there.”

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU Leo Giannoni is a pitcher for the FGCU baseball team and was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes during his freshman year.

After he was diagnosed in college, he learned to eat better and take better care of his health in general.

Through Dexcom U, Leo and Jaci were able to meet other athletes from across the country in various sports who are also managing diabetes. They socialize and support one another.

Leo is still in the middle of his baseball season. He will finish his MBA in August and hopes to then continue in baseball or in finance.

Beach Volleyball fought hard at the ASUN Conference championships the last weekend in April, but lost in the semifinal. Despite that disappointment, an exciting future waits for Jaci, who will be a graduate assistant at the University of Tennessee in student athlete development, while working on a master’s degree in Sports Management.

“I'm really excited to work in college athletics from the other side, and hopefully maybe meet another athlete who's living with type one that I can kind of help along their journey as well,” said Jaci.

To nominate a college athlete with diabetes for the 2025 roster of the program, visit dexcom.com/DexcomU2025.

