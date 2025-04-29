© 2025 WGCU News
'Untold Stories: Sanibel Island's Store' -- a WGCU documentary, scheduled for screening May 15 at Fort Myers Film Festival

WGCU | By WGCU Documentary Unit
Published April 29, 2025 at 4:19 PM EDT
“Sanibel Island’s Store” will be screened on May 15 at 5:45 p.m. at Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center, 2301 First St., Fort Myers.
Captains for Clean Water
/
WGCU
WGCU’s “Untold Stories: Sanibel Island’s Store” is an official selection of the Fort Myers Film Festival. The festival, in its 15th year takes place May 14-18 at various local venues.

“Sanibel Island’s Store” will be screened on May 15 at 5:45 p.m. at the Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center, 2301 First St., Fort Myers. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online.

The one-hour film traces the journey of a family, a small business, and an island determined to rebuild and thrive after Hurricane Ian in 2022. The film highlights the resiliency of Bailey’s General Store, established in 1899, as the family business rebuilds for the third time after Ian.

This intimate portrait of determination reflects the resilient spirit of islanders.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service
Tags
Hurricane Recovery WGCU NewsHurricane IanSanibel Island
WGCU Documentary Unit
