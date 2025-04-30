© 2025 WGCU News
Aidan Bush/Fresh Take Florida

  Gainesville Fire Rescue paramedics transfer the driver of a moped to an awaiting ambulance following a crash that occurred at the intersection of 13th Street and SW 9th Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., Feb., 19, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
    Florida begins first prosecutions under controversial 'Halo Law' aimed to protect first responders
    Aidan Bush/Fresh Take Florida
    Florida’s new Halo Law, the controversial statute intended to protect law enforcement from harassment, went into effect at the start of this year. Now the first people arrested and prosecuted under it say they were left in the dark.At least eleven people so far have been arrested on charges of violating the new law, which bans people from being within 25 feet of a police officer, firefighter or paramedic at the scene of an incident, according to a statewide survey of the latest criminal violations by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications.