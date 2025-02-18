National Art Fair, Bonita Springs Fine Arts will both run Feb. 22, 23

There are two outdoor art festivals this weekend in Southwest Florida.

Naples Art Institute presents the 46th Annual National Art Fair February 21-23. The National Art Fair is a must–see event because of its high-quality art, the engaging personalities of the artists, and the festive atmosphere in Cambier Park as over 20,000 visitors view art in 17 different categories.

Boulderbrooks Productions holds Bonita Springs Fine Arts at The Promenade at Bonita Bay on February 22 and 23. This boutique art festival is limited to 39 artists, which gives the event an intimate feel.

Courtesy of Naples Art Institute / Naples Art Institute Viewers mill between artists booth in Cambier Park during National Art Fair.

A competitive juried event, the National Art Fair showcases painting, jewelry, watercolor, ceramics, metal, sculpture, and wood.

It is consistently voted among the Top 200 Art Shows in the nation by Sunshine Artist Magazine. In addition, it was named one of Art Fair Source Book’s Blue Chip 100 Fine Art Events and one of Art Fair Calendar America's Best Art Fairs in 2019.

The fair is open on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit https://www.naplesart.org/national-art-fair for an artist directory.

Courtesy of Naples Art Institute / Naples Art Institute Naples Art Insitute's National Art Fair is consistently voted among the Top 200 Art Shows in the nation by Sunshine Artist Magazine.

Many of the artists exhibiting at Bonita Springs Fine Arts open their booths after setting up Friday afternoon. The festival runs from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

There is also a Farmers Market on Saturday that attracts visitors to the location.

Exhibiting artists are required to be present in their booths during all show hours.

