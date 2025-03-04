Here's what's onstage at Southwest Florida theaters the week of March 3

March promises to be just as busy for Southwest Florida theaters as February was. This week, four shows open, three shows enjoy one-night performances and 11 others continue their runs.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre Nilo Cruz’s Pulitzer-prize winning masterpiece underscores the transforming power of art.

“Anna in the Tropics” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: In Ybor City, Florida, 1929, cigars are rolled by hand as factory workers listen to the charged voices of lectors reading from newspapers, political pamphlets, and great works of literature. When a handsome lector arrives from Cuba, he brings with him a copy of “Anna Karenina,” igniting a powder keg of passions. As an industrial revolution looms on the horizon, Tolstoy, the tropics, and the American dream prove an intoxicating, volatile combination. Nilo Cruz’s Pulitzer prize- winning masterpiece has been hailed by The New York Times as “a hymn to the transforming and potentially dangerous powers of art.” Performances are Tuesday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 5 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Mar.ch 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 8 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 9 at 1:30 p.m. A talkback will take place following the Sunday matinee. For tickets, visit https://www.asolorep.org/events/detail/anna-in-the-tropics or telephone 941-351-8000 or 800-361-8388.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Florida Studio Theatre's production of 'Bad Books' opens in Browne's Lab on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

“Bad Books” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Torn from today’s headlines, what starts as a polite discussion between a mother and a town librarian about a teenager’s reading list unexpectedly explodes into a fiery clash of values and beliefs. Spiraling dangerously close to violence, their battle over books becomes a razor-sharp examination of censorship, parenting, and freedom. Equal parts absurdly funny and deeply poignant, this bold new play asks: What does it really mean to protect our children?” Bad Books” is produced at Florida Studio Theatre as part of a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere. Opens in Browne’s Lab on Wednesday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Thursday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 8 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.; and Sunday, March 9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts 'Boeing Boeing' opens in the Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

“Boeing Boeing” [Arts Center Theatre]: This 1960s French farce adapted for the English-speaking stage features self-styled Parisian lothario Bernard, who has Italian, German, and American fiancées, each a beautiful flight attendant with frequent “layovers.” He keeps “one up, one down, and one pending” until unexpected schedule changes bring all three to Paris, and Bernard’s apartment, at the same time. Opens Wednesday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Thursday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 8 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, March 9 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/boeing-boeing/ or telephone 239-394-4221.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre This Tony Award®-winning, toe-tapping, romantic musical comedy delivers comic high jinks and spectacular dance numbers.

“Crazy for You” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: This Tony Award-winning, toe-tapping, romantic musical comedy delivers comic high jinks and spectacular dance numbers. Featuring iconic Gershwin songs such as “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “I Got Rhythm,” and “Embraceable You,” it’s fun for the entire family. Performances are Tuesday, March 4 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 5 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 7 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, March 8 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There is no show on Sunday, March 9. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/crazy-for-you/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels' opens at The Belle Theatre on Saturday, March 8.

“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” [The Belle Theatre]: Based on the hit 1988 film, “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” is a dazzling musical that tells the story of two rival con men, the suave and sophisticated Lawrence Jameson and the crass, small-time hustler Freddy Benson. Both make their living swindling wealthy women on the French Riviera, but their worlds collide when they target the same heiress. To settle their rivalry, they agree on a challenge: The first to con the heiress out of $50,000 wins, and the loser must leave town. What follows is a hilarious and unpredictable battle of wits and charm, filled with double-crosses, outrageous schemes, and unexpected twists. This uproarious musical comedy showcases the art of deception and the hilarity of two scoundrels outsmarting not only their marks but sometimes themselves. Opens Friday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Saturday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 9 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://thebelletheatre.com/index.php?view=article&id=157&catid=24#BuyTickets.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Celebrate the women who have captivated the world with their dynamic personalities and fierce vocals with 'Divas: Time After Time.'

“Divas: Time After Time” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Celebrate the women who have captivated the world with their dynamic personalities and fierce vocals. Starting in the 1960s, female artists such as Cher, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, and Celine Dion have been pushing boundaries and shattering records with hits such as, “Turn Back Time,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “My Heart Will Go On.” Directed by Catherine Randazzo, “Divas” stars Jannie Jones, Dakota Mackey-McGee and Aja Goes. Performances are in the John C. Court Cabaret at 1265 First Street in Sarasota. All of this week’s performances are sold out.For tickets for performance dates later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/.../winter.../divas.

“Elephant & Piggie’s ‘We are in a Play’” [Broadway Palm Children’s Theatre]: An elephant named Gerald and a pig named Piggie are best, best, “bestus” (a word Gerald and Piggie made up that means “very best”) friends, but Gerald worries that something could go wrong that would end their friendship. Piggie is not worried at all. She’s even happier and more excited than usual. That’s because she and Gerald are invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles, three singing squirrels who love to have a good time. And so begins a day when anything is possible. This week’s performance is on Thursday, March 6 at 11:30 a.m. For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/elephant-and-piggies-we-are-in-a-play/.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Balck Theatre Troupe 'Five Guys Named Moe' opens at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe on Saturday, March 8, with previews Wednesday through Friday.

“Five Guys Named Moe” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: An exuberant tribute to the music of rhythm and blues pioneer and alto saxophonist Louis Jordan, “Five Guys Named Moe” is an international sensation. The show is about our hero, Nomax – he's broke, his lovely girlfriend Lorraine left him and he's listening to the radio at 5 o'clock in the morning. Out of his 1930s-style radio emerge five guys named Moe - Big Moe, Four-Eyed Moe, Eat Moe, No Moe, and Little Moe to comfort him. Set to Jordan's iconic rhythm and blues/jazz score, the Moes encourage Nomax to turn his life around and tell Lorraine that he loves her. “Five Guys Named Moe” features incredible dance numbers in addition to a great musical score. This fun, fast-moving musical will have audiences dancing in their seats, as they enjoy a talented cast who will present this wonderful production of a timeless musical play. Previews on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, March 5-7, at 7:30 p.m. Opens Saturday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Sunday, March 9 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-1505 or visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000001OFJtMAO.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre '59th Street Bridge' is a celebration of such timeless songs as, 'Annie’s Song,' '50 Ways to Leave Your Lover' and 'Both Sides Now.'

“59th Street Bridge” [Florida Studio Theatre]: In the '60s and '70s, a new sound came into mainstream music that changed the scene forever. Led by early folk-rock artists like John Denver, Simon & Garfunkel, Bob Dylan and Joan Baez, this musical revue celebrates their top hits and the songs that transcended generations. "59th Street Bridge" is a celebration of such timeless songs as, “Annie’s Song,” “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” and “Both Sides Now.” Performances in Goldstein Cabaret on Tuesday, March 4 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, March 7 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, March 8 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 9 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, March 9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/69004?_gl=1%2A1f0cou%2A_gcl_au%2AMjE0MDc3NjE3NS4xNzQwMjc4NTI1.

Courtesy of GibsonHouse Mystery Performers / GibsonHouse Mystery Performers GibsonHouse's 'Funeral for a Gangster' is a murder-mystery dinner show at Lake Kennedy Center in Cape Coral.

“Funeral for a Gangster: A Roaring 20s Mob Hit” [GibsonHouse Mystery Performers]: Welcome to Ruby's Place, a popular speakeasy. Tonight, is a memorial service for Vito "The Gut" Marzetti, who was gunned down last week in a gangland slaying. As a dear friend of Vito's, you have been invited to pay your honorable respects to the family – and help crack the case of who gunned down Marzetti. Performance is Saturday, March 8 at Lake Kennedy Center, 400 Santa Barbara Blvd., Cape Coral. Doors open at 6:30 with dinner and show starting at 7 p.m. For reservations, telephone 239-574-0575.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Theatre / Fort Myers Theatre This American musical, filled with music and dance, includes many well-known songs like 'Let Me Entertain You' and 'Everything’s Coming up Roses.'

“Gypsy” [Fort Myers Theatre]: “Gypsy The Musical” follows Gypsy Rose Lee and Momma Rose, Gypsy's mother, through their triumphs and struggles in the vaudeville entertainment scene during the early 1900s. This American musical, filled with music and dance, includes many well-known songs like “Let Me Entertain You” and “Everything’s Coming up Roses.” Join Gypsy and Momma Rose on their journey full of wit, heart and determination, as Gypsy establishes herself as one of the most famous striptease artists of her time. Performances are Thursday, March 6 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Mar.ch 7 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 8 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 9 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.simpletix.com/e/gypsy-the-musical-tickets-191038 or telephone 239-323-6570.

Courtesy of Laboratory Theater of Florida / Laboratory Theater of Florida With lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Weber, 'Jesus Christ Superstar' is a rock opera that has captivated audiences for over 50 years.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” [The Laboratory Theater of Florida]: With lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Weber, "Jesus Christ Superstar" is a rock opera that has captivated audiences for over 50 years. Told from Judas Iscariot’s point of view, the show focuses on the final week of the life of Jesus of Nazareth. Utilizing innovative staging, dynamic choreography, and powerful rock music to delve into the characters' complexities and the enduring relevance of their struggles to create a visceral and emotionally charged experience that resonates with today’s audiences. Performances are Thursday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 9 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://laboratorytheaterflorida.com/box-office/ or telephone 239- 218-0481.

Courtesy of GibsonHouse Mystery Performers / GibsonHouse Mystery Performers GibsonHouse's 'Murder by Bingo' is a murder-mystery dinner show at the Elks Lodge in Estero.

“Murder by Bingo!” [GibsonHouse Mystery Performers]: The assistant hotel manager, Bill Ding, is doing his best to check in everyone as fast as he can with the assistance of bell boy Oliver Sudden. Hotel guests include Annie Buddyhome and Royal Paine, who are both anxious to see Faye Slift’s performance that evening ... or do they want to see her for a different reason? Let's hope Faye Slift doesn't disappoint anyone, including her manager Earle Bird. Witness murder and help solve the crime. Performance is Friday, March 7 at The Elks Lodge at 3231 Coconut Road, Estero, FL. Doors open at 6:15; dinner and show start at 7 p.m. For reservations, telephone 239-867-6098.

Courtesy of Southwest Florida Theatre at Gulf Coast Symphony / Southwest Florida Theatre at Gulf Coast Symphony Two actors play 13 roles in this hilarious murder mystery. One investigates, the other plays each of the 12 suspects…and both play the piano!

“Murder for Two: A New Musical Comedy” [Southwest Florida Theatre at Gulf Coast Symphony]: “Murder for Two” is a hilarious musical mystery with a twist. A small-town policeman dreams of becoming a detective. One night, a great American novelist is murdered and the nearest detective is over an hour away. Can this small-town policeman prove his sleuthing skills? Two actors play 13 roles in this hilarious murder mystery. One investigates, the other plays each of the 12 suspects…and both play the piano! Get ready for a zany blend of musical comedy and madcap murder mystery in this fast and funny whodunit loaded with killer laughs. Performances are Wednesday, March 5 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, March 6 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, March 8 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://gulfcoastsymphony.org/concert/murder-for-two/ or telephone 239-277-1700.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse Brimming with slapstick comedy, 'Noises Off' is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and — of course — flying sardines!

“Noises Off” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Lauded as “the funniest farce ever written,” this play-within-a-play captures a touring theater troupe’s production of "Nothing On" in three stages: dress rehearsal, the opening performance, and a performance towards the end of a debilitating run. Playwright Michael Frayne gives us a window into the inner workings of theater behind the scenes, progressing from flubbed lines and missed cues in the dress rehearsal to mounting friction between cast members in the final performance. Brimming with slapstick comedy, "Noises Off" is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and — of course — flying sardines! Prepare yourself for an evening of rib-aching laughter and feel-good entertainment from start to finish. Performances are Tuesday, March at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 5 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 8 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 9 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/5550/18401.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Four unique Southern women who each need to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines are drawn together by fate—and an impromptu happy hour—and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years.

“Savannah Sipping Society” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Four unique Southern women who each need to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines are drawn together by fate—and an impromptu happy hour—and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Their raucous humor and collective strengths see them through unexpected challenges and to their surprise; they realize it’s never too late to make lifelong friends. Performances are Tuesday, March 4 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 5 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 7 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, March 8 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There is no show on Sunday, March 9. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/savannah-sipping-society/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'The Cancellation of Lauren Fine' has been held over by popular demand through March 15.

“The Cancellation of Lauren Fein” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Lauren Fein is at the top of her game. Happily married with a foster son, she is a world-renowned scientist and tenured professor at an elite university. She’s on the verge of a breakthrough in her life’s work when she runs afoul of the university’s “diversity, equity, and inclusion” policies. Suddenly, her groundbreaking research, her tenure, and even her family are all put in danger. Described as “powerful” and “high stakes” by Palm Beach Daily News, this thought-provoking play invites audiences to wrestle with its themes long after the final curtain call. Performance in Gompertz Theatre on Tuesday, March 4 at 8 p.m.; Wednesday, March 5 at 8 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, March 6 at 8 p.m.; Friday, March 7 at 3 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 8 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, March 8 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, March 9 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. This show has been held over through March 15. For tickets, visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/ or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre 'The Lightning Thief' contains flashing lights, strobe lights, atmospheric effects and lasers.

“The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” [Venice Theatre]: This action-packed pop-rock musical follows teen demi-god Percy Jackson’s quest to find Zeus’ missing lightning bolt and prevent a war between the Greek gods. Contains flashing lights, strobe lights, atmospheric effects, and lasers. Performances are Tuesday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 9 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/the-lightning-thief/ or telephone 941-488-1115.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

