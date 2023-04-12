Of course, on a nature-oriented campus, you'll get to see nature

Oh, the things you can see staring out the office window.

Nearing the end of a dreary Wednesday afternoon, intently watching out the office window as clouds scudder by, I noticed some movement in the parking lot.

I first thought it was some of the Muscovy ducks that stroll around campus. Then, I saw a passel of tiny, furry legs. Otters. A family of them. Mom, likely, then three kits trailing behind.

A family of otters, likely mom and several young, traipsed across campus, going from one pond to another Wednesday. Michael Braun / WGCU

After mom zipped back and forth across the asphalt, corralling her wayward kits, they all splashed through a rain-filled swale between the WGCU building and the parking deck. After hesitating at the edge of the nearby pond, they plunged in.

A bit of swimming, and some barrel rolls in the water, and the furry little family exited the pond, scurrying into the brush, done with their impromptu otter parade.

Who says staring out the window isn't productive?

IMG_7331.mp4

IMG_7360.mp4

