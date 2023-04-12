© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Featured News

Of course, on a nature-oriented campus, you'll get to see nature

WGCU | By Michael Braun
Published April 12, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT
IMG-7356.JPG
Michael Braun
/
WGCU
A family of otters, likely mom and several young, traipsed across campus, going from one pond to another Wednesday.

Oh, the things you can see staring out the office window.

Nearing the end of a dreary Wednesday afternoon, intently watching out the office window as clouds scudder by, I noticed some movement in the parking lot.

I first thought it was some of the Muscovy ducks that stroll around campus. Then, I saw a passel of tiny, furry legs. Otters. A family of them. Mom, likely, then three kits trailing behind.

IMG_7325.JPG
1 of 14  — IMG_7325.JPG
A family of otters, likely mom and several young, traipsed across campus, going from one pond to another Wednesday.
Michael Braun / WGCU
IMG_7327.JPG
2 of 14  — IMG_7327.JPG
A family of otters, likely mom and several young, traipsed across campus, going from one pond to another Wednesday.
Michael Braun / WGCU
IMG_7328.JPG
3 of 14  — IMG_7328.JPG
A family of otters, likely mom and several young, traipsed across campus, going from one pond to another Wednesday.
Michael Braun / WGCU
IMG_7326.JPG
4 of 14  — IMG_7326.JPG
A family of otters, likely mom and several young, traipsed across campus, going from one pond to another Wednesday.
Michael Braun / WGCU
IMG_7329.JPG
5 of 14  — IMG_7329.JPG
A family of otters, likely mom and several young, traipsed across campus, going from one pond to another Wednesday.
Michael Braun / WGCU
IMG_7332.JPG
6 of 14  — IMG_7332.JPG
A family of otters, likely mom and several young, traipsed across campus, going from one pond to another Wednesday.
Michael Braun / WGCU
IMG_7330.JPG
7 of 14  — IMG_7330.JPG
A family of otters, likely mom and several young, traipsed across campus, going from one pond to another Wednesday.
Michael Braun / WGCU
IMG_7344.JPG
8 of 14  — IMG_7344.JPG
A family of otters, likely mom and several young, traipsed across campus, going from one pond to another Wednesday.
Michael Braun / WGCU
IMG_7338.JPG
9 of 14  — IMG_7338.JPG
A family of otters, likely mom and several young, traipsed across campus, going from one pond to another Wednesday.
Michael Braun / WGCU
IMG_7341.JPG
10 of 14  — IMG_7341.JPG
A family of otters, likely mom and several young, traipsed across campus, going from one pond to another Wednesday.
Michael Braun / WGCU
IMG_7347.JPG
11 of 14  — IMG_7347.JPG
A family of otters, likely mom and several young, traipsed across campus, going from one pond to another Wednesday.
Michael Braun / WGCU
IMG_7357.JPG
12 of 14  — IMG_7357.JPG
A family of otters, likely mom and several young, traipsed across campus, going from one pond to another Wednesday.
Michael Braun / WGCU
IMG_7355.JPG
13 of 14  — IMG_7355.JPG
A family of otters, likely mom and several young, traipsed across campus, going from one pond to another Wednesday.
Michael Braun / WGCU
IMG_7358.JPG
14 of 14  — IMG_7358.JPG
A family of otters, likely mom and several young, traipsed across campus, going from one pond to another Wednesday.
Michael Braun / WGCU

After mom zipped back and forth across the asphalt, corralling her wayward kits, they all splashed through a rain-filled swale between the WGCU building and the parking deck. After hesitating at the edge of the nearby pond, they plunged in.

A bit of swimming, and some barrel rolls in the water, and the furry little family exited the pond, scurrying into the brush, done with their impromptu otter parade.

Who says staring out the window isn't productive?
IMG_7331.mp4
IMG_7360.mp4

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Featured News WGCU NewsEnvironmentFGCU
Michael Braun
See stories by Michael Braun