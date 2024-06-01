Coast Guard rescues child, 7 adults 36 miles off Boca Grande

Seven adults and a child were rescued Saturday after their 28-foot boat boat capsized 36 miles off Boca Grande.

No injuries were reported.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received the boaters' distress call throughVHF-FM channel 16, where the boaters reported that their vessel was sinking and activated anEmergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon.

The Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew honed in on the signal of one of the boaters’ Personal Locator Beacons, spotted the devices' strobe lights and found all 8 people wearing their life jackets while holding onto a cooler.

Watch rescue

The aircrew hoisted each individual from the water and transported them to emergency medical services at Venice Municipal Airport.

"The boaters in distress carried close to every piece of lifesaving equipment we encourage the public to carry onboard their vessel,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez, Coast Guard Public Affairs Detachment Tampa Bay. “Life jackets, an EPIRB, a PLB, visual signaling devices and a marine grade radio with VHF-FM channel 16 improve our Coast Guard crews’ abilities to locate mariners in distress and increase the chances of a positive outcome to bring them safely home. Today marks the beginning of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season, and these safe boating practices make a difference year-round.”

