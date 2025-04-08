Garrett Shanley/Fresh Take Florida

Florida’s public universities and colleges have just two weeks to turn over six years’ worth of records on staffing, research and grant funding as part of the first formal information request under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ newly mandated Department of Government Efficiency — a sweeping effort to identify “inefficiencies” in higher education.The DOGE team outlined the first phase of its audit In a letter to university presidents. Institutions were instructed to submit a vast set of documents: every awarded grant application and agreement, all publicly available research or academic drafts and a full accounting of all non-instructional staff positions — including job titles, salaries and whether the roles are in-person, remote or hybrid.