Public meeting planned on Alico Road Extension Project – Phase 1

Lee County will hold a public information meeting concerning Phase 1 of the Alico Road Extension Project from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Hilton Garden Inn Fort Myers Airport/FGCU, 16410 Corporate Commerce Way, Fort Myers.

This project designs the extension of Alico Road north to connect with State Road 82 at the Sunshine Boulevard intersection. This meeting will specifically cover Phase 1 of the design, which includes existing Alico Road to Green Meadow Road.

A public meeting will be held later this year to discuss Phases 2 and 3 when more information is available for those segments.

The meeting is an open-house style. People attending the public information meeting can review project displays and interact one-on-one with project team members. These materials also will be posted on the project website following the meeting.

Comments about the project are accepted at any time, however comments received through May 22, 2023, will be a part of the formal meeting record.

To prepare for county population growth, Lee County is designing the extension of Alico Road. This new roadway will connect with existing Alico Road just east of the Airport Haul Road Intersection and extends east and north to connect with SR 82 at the Sunshine Boulevard intersection. This connection will improve the level of mobility and reduce congestion in eastern Lee County.

This project builds upon the Alico Connector Study that was completed in 2009 and is a priority project for the Lee Board of County Commissioners.

For more information about the Alico Road Extension Project, visit www.AlicoRoadExtension.com.

