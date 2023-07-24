Utility rate increases approved for customers on Fort Myers Beach

The Lee County Board of County Commissioners has approved Resolution 23-06-33 which is for an eight percent increase on water, sewer, and utility services that will affect the residents of Fort Myers Beach.

The Town is supplied water by Lee County Utilities and the sewer system on Fort Myers Beach is owned by Lee County. Therefore, the Town must abide by the rate adjustment fee structure, imposed by Lee County.

These billing increases will be effective immediately in two increments:

The sewer increase will be reflected on the July billing statement from the Town.



All other increases will be reflected on the August billing statement from the Town.

Visit the Town’s website to read Lee County’s resolution on the rate and the Town’s most recent rate schedule: https://www.fortmyersbeachfl.gov/909/Utilities

