Roundabout project at Gunnery, Buckingham moves forward

A project for a roundabout at Gunnery and Buckingham roads in Lehigh Acres is moving forward.

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve an agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation to receive funding to construct the roundabout

The county will receive about $4.6 million in federal funding to construct this roundabout.

Lee Department of Transportation staff worked with FDOT to get the design phase of Gunnery and Buckingham programmed with federal funds. The Board previously approved an agreement in the amount of $269,866 and the county was later awarded an additional $183,468 for the design.

The right-of-way phase was managed and funded by FDOT. FDOT has planned construction funding of about $4.6 million and construction engineering funding in the amount of $649,780 which will be managed using a FDOT procured consultant. DOT anticipates starting construction in early 2025.

The construction contract and budget amendments will be presented to the Board for approval.

The Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization commissioned an intersection safety study to identify locations where roundabouts could be utilized to address safety and congestion in Lee County. The Buckingham Road/Gunnery Road intersection ranked as the No. 2 intersection appropriate for a new roundabout due to accident history and geometrical constraints. Placement of a roundabout at this intersection will improve safety and create a more conventional intersection design while also calming traffic through the curve on Buckingham Road.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.