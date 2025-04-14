Federal income tax filing deadline is May 1 for all Florida counties

If you’ve been waiting to file or pay your federal income taxes in Florida, you can wait just a little bit longer.

The Internal Revenue Service announced in October tax relief for individuals and businesses in parts of Florida that were affected by Hurricane Milton. That means Southwest Floridians have until May 1, 2025, rather than April 15, to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

This extension, added to the counties already affected by hurricanes Debby and Helene, means taxpayers in the entire state have until May 1 to file federal individual and business tax returns and make payments.

https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/irs-announces-tax-relief-for-victims-of-milton-various-deadlines-postponed-to-may-1-2025-in-all-of-florida