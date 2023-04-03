COVID-19 death total continues climb; Florida toll over 87,500

The number of Florida residents who have died from COVID-19 has climbed above 87,500, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Health.

As of Thursday, 87,585 resident deaths had been reported since the pandemic started in 2020. That was an increase of 444 deaths from a report released two weeks earlier.

Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.

The new data also showed that numbers of newly reported cases remain relatively low. The state had 9.232 reported cases from March 24 to Thursday, with the total remaining below 10,000 cases for the fourth straight week.