Over 51,000 pounds of food collected by Harry Chapin Food Bank Stamp Out Hunger drive

Harry Chapin Food Bank, the largest hunger-relief organization in Southwest Florida, collected 51,042 pounds of food in Lee County during the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive May 13.

“We are thankful to everyone who participated in the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive this year,” said Richard LeBer, president and CEO of Harry Chapin Food Bank. “This food drive is critical in helping Harry Chapin Food Bank stay stocked during the summer months, when we see a significant increase in food insecurity among children and families.”

In Lee County, the Stamp Out Hunger food drive is held each year in partnership with the United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee Counties and the National Association of Letter Carriers.

During the one-day food drive, postal customers are encouraged to leave donations for non-perishable food items next to their mailboxes that are collected by mail carriers along their regular postal delivery routes. This year, hundreds of volunteers assisted letter carriers by picking up food, unloading trucks and sorting items at three postal drop-off sites.

Food collected in Lee County will be distributed by Harry Chapin Food through its food distribution programs.

