The Last Ride — Episode 5: Good Guy or Bad Cop?

Who is Steven Calkins? Friends from his past shed light on his life in Ottawa, Illinois before moving to Naples, Florida, to become a deputy. What was he like as a cop? Were there any clues that Calkins was the kind of guy who would do something to these men? What was the probability that Calkins meeting both Felipe and Terrance before they vanished was a pure coincidence?

The Last Ride podcast launched on April 4, 2023. Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

WGCU-FM will broadcast and stream episodes every Tuesday beginning April 4 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. as part of Gulf Coast Life.

