100 Black Men of Southwest Florida host community breakfast

What they see is what they’ll be.

That’s the motto of the 100 Black Men of Southwest Florida

"We are the 100 Black Men of Southwest Florida. But we welcome the support of everyone," Martin Byrd, secretary of the local chapter, said.

On Saturday the group brought together about 50 men who attended a community breakfast. The food, fellowship and conversation focused on the need to mentor and help African American youth. Especially those who may not have a father or father figure in their lives.

Charles Barnes is president of the origination’s southwest Florida chapter and shares how important it is to meet young people wherever they may be in life.

“So we just try to be that guiding or that support system, because as black men we have been through it. Regardless of the climate now. I mean obstacles in life is something you have to deal with no matter who you are.”

Charles Barnes (President of 100 Black Men of Southwest Florida) speaks to group attending community breakfast event

The national organization was founded in 1963 by a group of influential African American leaders. The group adopted the name “100 Black Men” as a symbol of solidarity. The local Southwest Florida chapter was founded about 10 years ago.

The conversation following the breakfast also focused on health and wellness. Rodney Beamon with D1 gym said sports is often one of the best ways to build character and discipline in children and teenagers.

“Right now, I feel like a lot of these young men need guidance from individuals they look up to. Through Athletics we give them an opportunity to mentor them, teach them discipline, teach them responsibility, we motivate them, we give them confidence," Beamon said.

Martin Byrd also shared about the importance of community.

"We want to introduce them to professionals of all races and backgrounds. As with anything if you can’t give your time donations are welcome as well. We take the kids on trips, college tours and our national conference which gives them a lot of opportunities as well," Byrd said.

The 100 Black Men of Southwest Florida are working to connect mentors with youth between 6th grade to the 12th. The national organization also helps college students with scholarships and other resources.

More information is available at their website at 100blackmenofswfl.org

