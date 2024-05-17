Boil water notice lifted for South Fort Myers area off Winkler Road

Lee County Utilities has rescinded a precautionary Boil Water Notice to an estimated 580 residences in South Fort Myers off Winkler Road.

Bacterial testing has shown the drinking water is safe and residents may now resume usual use of their water without the need to boil it.

The precautionary notice had been in place since Tuesday, May 14. Utility service was interrupted due to a contractor hitting a water main.

Neighborhoods impacted were those along Winkler Road from Banyan Bay to Woodgate Drive, including the communities of:

Banyan Bay

Woodgate

Catalina Isles

Belle Meade

Tropical Cove

Winkler Estates

Precautionary Boil Water Notices are placed into effect when the water pressure within a watermain drops below 20 psi.

To ensure safe drinking water, Lee County Utilities will keep the affected area under a precautionary Boil Water Notice until bacteriological testing shows the drinking water is safe.

