Free testing in Collier County for National HIV Testing Day Tuesday

In recognition of National HIV Testing Day on Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health in Collier County will host a free and confidential HIV testing event at its Naples location.

National HIV Testing Day is an annual observance highlighting the importance of HIV testing. This year’s theme is “Take the Test and Take the Next Step,” which emphasizes that knowing one's HIV status helps with options to stay healthy. The Florida Department of Health in Collier County encourages everyone to take the opportunity to get tested and learn about available HIV treatment and prevention options.

Studies have shown that providing antiretroviral therapy as early as possible after diagnosis improves a patient’s health, reduces transmission, and can eventually lead to undetectable HIV viral loads. People can reduce their risk for HIV by using appropriate prevention strategies, such as taking pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), using protection, and getting tested regularly.

HIV prevention and treatment starts with knowing one's status, which means getting tested. DOH-Collier offers routine HIV testing by appointment or walk-in as well as PrEP services by appointment.

Call (239) 252-8593 for an appointment: DOH-Collier, Naples - 9 a.m. -3 p.m., 3339 E. Tamiami Trail, Naples.

Visit KnowYourHIVStatus.com to learn about testing options in your area or to order a free at-home HIV testing kit mailed directly to the address of your choice. For more information, call 1-800-FLA-AIDS or 1-(800) 352-2437; en español, 1-800-545-SIDA; in Creole, 1-800-AIDS-101.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.