Annual Collier water system disinfecting, flushing could temporarily affect taste, smell

Collier County Water Division will change the disinfection process of the drinking water supply from Sept. 1 to Sept. 29 and flush the water distribution system from Sept. 2 to Oct. 6.

The temporary change from chloramines to free chlorine disinfectants takes place annually and follows the recommendation of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Concurrently, water pipes and fire hydrants are flushed to allow the chlorine to move freely throughout the system. This aids in the disinfection process and improves the quality of the water.

“These preventative maintenance measures allow us to continue providing the highest quality water to our community,” said Water Division Director Howard Brogdon.

Customers may notice a temporary change in their water’s taste and smell due to the chlorine. They may also experience short-term changes to their water quality including cloudy or discolored water. While this water is safe to drink, customers are advised to run the faucet until the water is clear.

Individuals on dialysis who use a proportioning machine to prepare dialysate are encouraged to contact their physician for guidance on accommodating the change in disinfectants. Customers who have fish tanks or aquatic species should consult with a professional aquarist to avoid any problems associated with chlorine.

For more details about the disinfecting and flushing process, and to learn more about how Collier County is keeping our drinking water safe, visit www.colliercountyfl.gov/water or call (239) 252-6245.

