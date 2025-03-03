Community input sought: Resilient SRQ’s draft recovery plan for 2024 storms

Sarasota County’s Resilient SRQ program has released its draft action plan for public review, outlining proposed uses for $210 million in Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds.

These funds will support long-term recovery efforts following Tropical Storm Debby and Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Two public hearings have been scheduled to gather public input.

The community is encouraged to review the plan and provide feedback by April 3, . The draft plan is available to review online at 2024storms.resilientsrq.net/action-plan.

Ways to submit comments on the draft action plan:

Attend a Resilient SRQ public hearing:



March 4: 6 to 8 p.m., at R.L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice.



March 14: 6 to 8 p.m., at Sarasota County Administration, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.



Submit comments online at 2024storms.resilientsrq.net/action-plan



Email comments and feedback to ResilientSRQComments@scgov.net



Mail written comments to: Resilient SRQ, 301 N. Cattlemen Road, Suite 200, Sarasota, FL 34232.

The public comment period runs now through April 3.

About Resilient SRQ: Established in 2023, Sarasota County created the Resilient SRQ program to manage recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian using $201.5 million in Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds.

Sarasota County is expecting to receive $210,094,000 in disaster recovery funding for 2024 storms. As part of the program, the county will submit an action plan outlining the use of CDBG-DR funds. All plans require approval by the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners and HUD before funds are received and programs are officially launched.

To learn more or be notified about program updates, events and information, visit www.ResilientSRQ.net, call 941-861-5309, or email ResilientSRQ@scgov.net

