Fort Myers Beach Fire District Chief Ronald L. Martin resigns

Fort Myers Beach fire chief Ronald L. Martin resigned his post Friday, effectively immediately.

A notice posted by the town said Martin, who was named chief in September 2021 and sworn-in in a month later, cited personal reasons for his resignation. He was hired as a firefighter for Fort Myers Beach in 2003 after working for the Lee County EMS.

District Chief Scott Wirth will serve as acting chief.

